Audi unveils the extremely aggressive RS7 Sportback

While it wasn't the 2020 Toyota Supra, or the mid-engined Chevrolet Corvette C8, the 2020 Audi RS6 Avant caused quite a stir when it broke cover a couple of weeks ago.

Earlier today, ahead of the Frankfurt Motor Show, Audi unveiled the wagon's Sportback sibling, and it's every bit as scary as the wagon that came before it.

Under the RS7's hood sits the same 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 as the RS6, which pumps out a whopping 441kW and 800Nm of torque. This allows the Sportback to sprint from 0-100km/h in just 3.6 seconds, and top out at 305km/h with the Dynamic Plus package.

Just like the RS6, the RS7's mild-hybrid system uses a 48V belt alternator starter that is able to recover up to 12kW of power "under gentle acceleration". This system also allows fuel to be conserved by switching the engine off and coasting between speeds of 55 and 160km/h.

As you'd expect, power is sent to all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission and Audi's iconic Quattro permanent all-wheel drive system. A launch control function is also included on the RS7.

RS adaptive air suspension is an option in the RS7, which allows for dynamic damping adjustment on the fly. In its standard form, the RS7 sits 20mm lower than the A7, and will drop a further 10mm at speeds over 120km/h.

If you prefer a more standard feel, you can opt for the traditional RS sports suspension plus with Dynamic Ride Control, which replaces the air system for springs and dampers.

A set of large 21-inch ten-spoke wheels that are wrapped in 275/35 tyres come as standard on the Sportback, but buyers can opt for a set of 22-inch RS-specific wheels wrapped in larger 285 rubber.

In terms of the exterior, Audi has followed the RS6' aggressive design theme, and given the RS7 the same angry aesthetic. From the gaping front bumper, to the huge arches on the side, round to the controversial rear bumper, this Sportback certainly makes a statement.

Adopting Audi's signature MMI dual touchscreen infotainment system, the cabin is exactly what you'd expect from an Audi super-sedan.

The RS7 has been confirmed for Australia and is expected to land mid-2020, we can expect it to arrive here around the same time, but have contacted Audi New Zealand for confirmation.

