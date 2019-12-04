Bentley unveils the bold Continental GT Pikes Peak special edition

Back in 2018, when Bentley smashed the production SUV Pikes Peak record with our very own Rhys Millen at the wheel, the British brand released a limited-edition Bentayga to celebrate.

Upon returning to the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb again this year, Millen piloted a Continental GT to smash yet another record up the hill, so a limited edition version of that car has now been unveiled.

Click here to view all Bentley Continental GTs on Driven

Wearing the same livery as the record-breaking GT, Bentley will only produce 15 examples of the limited-edition coupe. Each car will feature the same carbon-fibre add-ons as the original, and come with an optional "100" painted across the grille.

Adding to this, the huge callipers are finished in the same 'Radium' green, and sit behind a set of 22-inch wheels which are wrapped in special Pirelli P-Zero tyres.

In usual Bentley performance fashion, power comes from the massive twin-turbo 6.0-litre W12 engine that pumps out a healthy 467kW and 900Nm of torque. This gets the GT to 100km/h in just 3.6 seconds before topping out at 333km/h.

On the inside, the Pikes Pike livery can be found across the cabin, and the carbon-fibre dashboard is adorned with a graphic showing the climb, as well as the record time of 10:18.488.

The contrast-stitched seats also wear the same colours, and feature the peak of the mountain on each headrest.

Speaking on the special edition GT, A Bentley spokesperson said: "The new Limited Edition Continental GT is distinguished by a number of carefully curated features to honour that outstanding record run. It reflects Bentley’s spirit of endeavour, one that has been a constant throughout the last 100 years and remains at the beating heart of the company."