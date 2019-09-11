BMW's controversial Concept 4 debuts at Frankfurt

In an age when most manufacturers are moving towards electrification, BMW's shift to large grilles at the front of their new vehicles seems like a strange move.

If anything, BMW's appearance at the Frankfurt Motor Show has cemented their plan to keep the large grilles around, as both the new M135i and the interesting-looking Concept 4 are both sporting gaping front ends.

Unfortunately, this Concept 4 offers an insight into what future 4 Series models are going to look like — is it too late to go back?

Unsurprisingly, the massive kidney grilles are the first thing that BMW addresses in their release for the vehicle. According to the German manufacturer, "the vertically oriented grille fits seamlessly into both the proportions of the front end and BMW’s illustrious past” and it evokes classics such as the 328 and 3.0 CSi."

"The kidney grille has always been a signature feature of BMW cars," added Domagoj Dukec, BMW's head of design. "The BMW Concept 4 presents a confident and classy take on this iconic feature. At the same time, the BMW Concept 4 offers a look ahead to the expressive face of the 4 Series range."

Sitting at either side of the coffin-shaped grilles are two extremely narrow headlights, and two massive air intakes. One would assume that the centre-mounted grilles would be able to gulp a sufficient amount of air up, but apparently not.

Grilles aside, the Concept 4 is an extremely sleek-looking coupe that is definitely a step in the right direction for the brand. The set of huge 21-inch wheels (that probably won't make the production version), and two extremely sleek wing mirrors add to this look perfectly.

The rear end of the Concept 4 is also much easier to stomach than the front. From the flowing taillights, down through the vented bumper to the angled twin exhausts, this car screams elegance.

While no technical details of the Concept 4 have been announced, this was only meant to garner attention, and give the world a taste of what future 4 Series cars will look like, and it's certainly achieved that goal.

Previously, BMW confirmed that future M4 and M3 models will all be utilising the updated 3.0-litre turbocharged six-cylinder engine that is found in the X3 and X4 M.

