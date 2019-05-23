BMW unveils the beastly 2020 X5 and X7 M50i models

While the world is patiently waiting for BMW to reveal the 2020 X5 M to the world, the German manufacturer has gone ahead and unveiled the two 2020 M50i SUV models.

Both featuring spacious and luxurious cabins, the X5 and X7 SUVs sound like extremely capable vehicles that can move when they want to.

Powered by a twin-turbo 4.4-litre V8 engine that produces 390kW and 749Nm of torque, the two models are set to go into production later this year.

An eight-speed automatic transmission sends the power to all four wheels through an all-wheel drive system that utilises an M Sport rear differential. This makes the X5 M50i capable of sprinting to 100km/h in just 4.1 seconds.

Electronically limited to 209km/h on all-season tyres, that restriction is lifted to 250 km/h with a set of summer performance tyres.

Using exactly the same engine and power train as the X5 M50i, BMW also unveiled the X7 M50i. This bigger model is slightly slower to 100 km/h with a time of 4.5 seconds, but still isn't a slowpoke by any means.

Alongside the performance under the hood, these new M variants come complete with tuned suspension. The X5 sits on Adaptive M Suspension, while the X7 features a two-axle air suspension set-up.

Looking at the interior, the changes from the last generation are minimal, but a new M leather steering wheel and an M-branded shifter now take pride of place in the cabin.

Exterior wise, both models have revised front bumpers with bigger air intakes, and a sportier rear bumper. The X5 comes with a set of 20-inch alloy wheels, while the X7 has significantly larger 22-inch alloys.