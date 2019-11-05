BMW unveils the rapid M2 CS complete with three pedals and a stick

When BMW pulled the covers off the 2-Series Gran Coupe late last month, fans were concerned that the strange looks and front wheel drive layout would translate to the hot M2 CS coupe.

Luckily, the German manufacturer has seemingly ignored the presence of this strange-looking sedan, and has ploughed ahead with the trusted front engine, rear-wheel drive layout that M cars have had for decades.

Celebrating the end of the current 2-Series coupe, the M2 CS packs a twin-turbo 3.0-litre sis-cylinder engine that pumps out 331kW and 550Nm. This is 30kW over the M2 Competition.

In the seven-speed dual-clutch equipped car, a 0-100km/h time of just 3.8 seconds is achievable, while those who opt for the six-speed manual option will be able to row to 100km/h in 4 seconds.

A sports exhaust system takes care of the engine note, and features electronically-controlled valves, allowing the driver to adjust the loudness and tone.

In usual BMW performance fashion, the CS has been hit with Adaptive M suspension, and features a set of lightweight racing wheels wrapped in some serious Michelin rubber.

To shed as much weight as possible, the front splitter, bonnet, rear spoiler, and diffuser are all made out of carbon fibre. Adding to this, the roof is made out of a lightweight material alongside the mirror caps.

On the inside, the cabin is clad with leather and Alcantara, and the seats feature BMW's signature tri-colour stitching on the headrests. An Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel takes pride of place on the dash, and the door pulls are made out of carbon fibre.

Worldwide production will be limited to just 2,200 units so the chances of New Zealand receiving any are quite slim, but we can hope.

