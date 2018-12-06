Brabus turn Mercedes A250 into a 165kW hot hatch

If the new Mercedes A-Class isn't exclusive, individual or sporty enough for you, never fear, German tuner Brabus is here.

The AMG-backed outfit has turned their attention to the bay Benz, which in standard trim isn't exactly wanting for much, and is a worthy Top 10 AA Driven Car of the Year contender in 2018.

But Brabus have upped the A-Class's ante with a range of performance and luxury enhancements.

Under the bonnet Brabus have left the engine's internals stock, but increase power with their in-house developed PowerXtra B 25 S ECU tune. The plug-in unit bumps the stock numbers of 165kW and 350Nm to 199kW and 430Nm, enough to accelerate the small hatch from 0 to 100km/h in 5.9 seconds. Top speed is electronically limited to 250km/h.

The A-Class body sees the most dramatic changes. A product of Brabus' aerodynamic-enhancement program, the whole kit is designed to bolt on to a standard A 250 shell.

The two-piece front spoiler bolts straight to the lower section of the production fascia, with the flaps and raised sides reducing front-axle lift at high speeds. The two elements also direct the air stream to the side air intakes.

The rear wing (or 'airfoil' as Brabus call it) on the roof ensures optimal front-to-rear aerodynamic balance and gives the hatch a much more aggressive appearance. Brabus also offer a 'diffuser-look' insert for the rear fascia which house tailor-made cutouts for the two Brabus exhaust tips.

Brabus say the new Monoblock alloy wheels and suspension tune give the new A-Class more agile handling, and the wheels can be ordered in 17, 18, 19 or 20 inches.

The A-Class interior is also updated with Brabus stainless-steel scuff plates with backlit logo, aluminum pedals and velour floor mats.

As Brabus have their own in-house upholstery sho, customers can spec the interior in any fabric and colour you like, though they'd rather you pick Mastik leather and Alcantara.

To top it off, the German tuners also back their work with a three-year or 100,000-km Brabus Tuning Warranty.

While this hatch might not be as insane as the Mercedes-AMG A45 (we have to wait until next year for a new one) this Brabus-tuned A250 will have no troubles keeping up with the likes of a Volkswagen Golf GTI, Honda Civic Type R or Hyundai I30 N.