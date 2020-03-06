Can this Chinese-built EV knock Tesla off its perch?

While numerous manufacturers are urgently attempting to change tact to steal some of Tesla's success in the EV segment, these traditional brands have been criticised for building EVs that are too much like ICE vehicles.

There are two options to get around this issue, create a whole new platform to launch EVs from, like Ford with the controversial Mustang Mach-E, or start from scratch as Tesla did a few years back.

This is where Aiways enters the conversation with its new U6ion SUV, a fully-electric car designed by Ken Okuyama. In a previous life, Okuyama headed design house Pininfarina, and is known for his work on the Ferrari Enzo — so he knows what he's doing.

If you aren't familiar with Aiways, the Chinese brand has been selling the U5 electric crossover in China since last year, and is looking to bring it along with the U6ion to European markets this year.

While the exterior of the U6 looks reasonably similar to other upcoming electric crossovers such as Tesla's Model Y, or Ford's Mustang Mach-E with its sloped roof styling, this interior is a different story.

Looking somewhat nautical, while also looking like it's from 2060, this cabin is decked out with technology, and a funky colour scheme. Arguably the notable aspect of it is the U-shaped steering wheel taking pride of place on the dash.

Other interesting aspects of the cabin include the fabric door handles that you'd find in a race car, the huge shifter in the centre console, and the AI "robot" that's described as a "human-machine interface with advanced voice recognition."

Unfortunately, no specific details of the U6' power train were given, but the smaller U5 pumps out around 140kW and 460km of range. We'd imagine that the U6 would offer more power and more range than this.

Considering that Aiways is currently working on bringing the U5 to European markets, we doubt that we'll see it down here for a very long time.