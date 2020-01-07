Can this new electric SUV knock Tesla off the top?

While Tesla may be at the forefront of the electric vehicle revolution, other brands were delving into battery-powered transport long before Elon Musk launched his first rocket.

One of these brands is Fisker, and while they have been around for quite a while now, battling with bankruptcy has left the American brand in the shadows of the mainstream market - but that could change.

Fisker decided to unveil its latest creation at CES 2020, and it comes in the form of the Ocean SUV that's going to come up against Tesla's Model Y and Ford controversial Mustang Mach-E.

Set to go on sale in 2021, the Ocean is said to have a maximum range of 482kms on a full charge, and run off an 80kWh battery. This will allow the electric SUV to hit 100km/h in around 3 seconds.

On the inside, Fisker had followed in the footsteps of Tesla and Ford with an extremely simplistic cabin. A large touchscreen sits in the middle of the dash as the infotainment system, and a smaller one acts as the digital gauge cluster.

One of the strangest draw cards that Fisker made sure of mentioning in the launch was the 'California Mode', which allows the driver to open all nine windows at the touch of a button.

Over in the States, this electric offering will set you back around US$38,000 for the two-wheel drive variant, with the all-wheel-drive model coming in a little higher.

Considering that this is Fisker's first official mass-production vehicle in a few years we doubt that it will make it out of America for a few years, but will things going well, we could eventually see the brand down under.