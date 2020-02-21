Chocolate-coloured workhorse: VW unveils the tech-filled 2020 Caddy

Need something slightly bigger than a station wagon, but don't want to commit to a van? Thankfully VW has this bizarre niche covered, and has been doing so for the past 40 years.

Volkswagen has just revealed the fifth-generation Caddy in an impressive shade of brown, and as well as its iconic practicality, comes with a raft of new tech to help you on the road.

This new Caddy sits on VW's favoured MQB platform, and can be had as either a cargo van or a passenger model that offers room for seven people. The van's smoother shape offers a better drag coefficient compared to other generations, leading to better economy.

Despite the commercial nature of the Caddy, VW offers luxury amenities such as a panoramic sunroof measuring 1.4 square metres, LED headlights, keyless start, and funky alloy wheels.

The upgrades continue under the hood as a 2.0-litre diesel and 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol are both available. These engines are either connected to a seven-speed DSG transmission, or a six-speed manual.

While performance figures weren't released for either of these power trains, VW did mention that these engines should be able to achieve a fuel economy that's 12 per cent better than the previous generation.

On the inside, the days of a basic cabin are long gone, as buyers have the choice of a few different systems. Either a 6.5 or 10-inch infotainment system is available, and adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, and trailer assist are thrown in to make things easier.

New Zealand pricing and availability for the 2020 Caddy isn't yet known, but we have reached out to Volkswagen New Zealand for information. Considering that the current generation Caddy starts at $33,000, we can't imagine it being much different.