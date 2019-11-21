Chrysler to bring back 'Pacer' badge as modern tribute to Valiant classic

Chrysler will pay tribute to an Australian classic with a limited run of special sedans.

The American marque has unveiled a concept car to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the 1969 Valiant Pacer, a locally built sports sedan.

Chrysler isn’t about to resume Valiant Pacer production in Adelaide but it will pay homage to the classic with a tribute model based on the Chrysler 300 SRT sedan.

A concept car pointing to the production model features a yellow vinyl wrap, black side stripes and eye-catching Pacer badges.

Red trim front and rear echoes the similar finish on the original, as do red highlights on the wheels.

There’s no doubt the machine will be fast, as power comes from Chrysler’s 6.4-litre Hemi V8, with enormous 350kW and 637Nm outputs. The “392” in accompanying graphics refers to the engine’s displacement in old-school cubic inches.

Brembo brakes, eight-speed automatic transmission and fat tyres help keep the grunt in check.

Chrysler Australia spokesman Guillaume Drelon says the brand is “excited to bring to life a modern interpretation of an Australian classic”.

Full details including Australian prices for the Pacer tribute will be available later — expect the special model to cost more than the drive-away price of the Chrysler 300 SRT Core, and probably won't be available this side of the ditch.

- News.com.au