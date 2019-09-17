Confirmed: Limited edition Ford Mustang RTR coming to NZ

Frequent Driven readers will be familiar with RTR editions of the Ford Mustang. Owned by Formula Drift front-runner Vaughan Gittin jnr and Kiwi Ian Stewart, the brand launched here in 2018 as an aftermarket option for those who wanted the security of a Ford-backed warranty and bad-ass vehicular nostrils made out of LEDs.

Now through CTB Performance, it's been confirmed that a limited edition RTR will be joining the Mustang line-up — the RTR Series 1.

Using the V8-powered Ford Mustang GT as a canvas, the RTR Series 1 adds a stack of Ford Performance additives as well as RTR's distinctive visual changes. Pricing kicks off at $89,990 (nine grand more than the standard GT), and just 25 of them will be offered to New Zealand.

The biggest change is the Ford Performance Track Handling Pack, which includes an aluminium strut tower brace, adjustable sway bars, and an alternate suspension system that lowers the car by approximately 25mm.

The other performance additive is a new set of boots. The RTR Series 1 will come with a staggered wheel and tyre package, with 19/240 shoes on the front and a pair of larger 19/255s on the rear.

Other changes include the RTR front fascia, diffuser and Gurney flap, plus Ford Performance hood struts, and RTR badging/embroidery throughout.

There aren't any upgrades to the 5.0-litre Coyote V8 powertrain, which makes 339kW of power and 556Nm of torque in its stock form. However, Stage One, Two, and Three kits can boost power and torque to well over 500kW/800Nm if required.

“Our goal was to take the driving and owner experience of the iconic Ford Mustang to the next level,” says Gittin jnr.

“This collaboration has created a Mustang that offers smile-inducing street driving, diverse capability on the track and a very distinctive owner experience for those looking to stand out from the crowd.”

