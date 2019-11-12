Confirmed: next-gen Porsche 911 Turbo S to pack almost 500kW

While Porsche appear to be pressing the big green button when it comes to pivoting towards electric — with the Porsche Taycan EV on the way and a fully electric Cayman and Boxter pairing on the horizon — the manufacturer's most iconic model looks set to be preserved as an ICE vehicle.

That's until 2022 anyway, when a plug-in hybrid is said to be joining the 992 line-up.

On a more short-term basis, the 992 911 line-up is set to gain a 911 Turbo S variant next year. The model has yet to be revealed, but the attached new images from Porsche featuring the bare minimum in camouflage give us our best indication yet of what it'll look like.

And various details of what sits under the skin have been confirmed, too.

Read more: Elon Musk is angry with Top Gear (again) over Porsche vs Tesla review claims

Naturally the Turbo S retains a turbocharged flat six. The 3.8-litre unit gains larger turbos than its 991.2 Turbo S sibling, and intercoolers that have been re-positioned to sit directly above the engine.

While things like its design are still partially veiled, various outlets that took part in a recent prototype showcase have confirmed a number of additional details; in particular, performance figures.

The revisions to the 992 911 Turbo S's revised 3.8-litre powertrain are said to help the car produce 478kW of power and 799Nm of torque. That's an improvement of 51kW and 100Nm over the outgoing Turbo S, and more power than a Bentley Continental GT W12, a McLaren 600LT, and a Lamborghini Huracan Evo (by just 1kW, mind you).

It's a set of performance figures good enough for a 0-60mph (0–96km/h) time of just 2.5 seconds. Here, it's worth remembering here that the Turbo S sports all-wheel drive and the latest iteration of Porsche's incredibly good 8-speed PDK dual-clutch box. And it's also worth remembering that Porsche are notorious for being 'modest' with their performance claims.

Expect the full formal 991 911 Turbo S reveal to take place before the end of the year. Porsche, you've got us on the edge of our seats...

To view Porsche 911 models listed for sale on Driven, click here