Cupra unveils the sporty 2020 Leon hatch and wagon models

If you've always been a fan of how the VW Golf GTI drives, but want to push the boat out a bit in the styling department, the Cupra Leon could be the perfect Spanish-built alternative that you're after.

Set to make their official debut at the Geneva Motor Show in March, Cupra has whipped the covers off both the Leon hatch and wagon variants, and they both certainly look spicy.

Currently, the Leon is sold in New Zealand under the SEAT brand, but when this 2020 model lands, it will join the Ateca SUV in the Cupra line-up. This is the sporty sub-brand of the Spanish manufacturer.

Compared to the outgoing model, this new hatch features a revised front fascia with an aggressive grille and sporty intakes. This refresh carries through to the rear of the hatch, where a four-pipe exhaust system sits under the bumper. A new set of alloy wheels with optional bronze accents and sporty side skirts are also thrown into the mix.

On the inside, the flat-bottomed steering wheel and sport seats make for a performance-flavoured cabin. The bronze accents from the wheels carry through to the air vents and wheel.

Like other VW group vehicles a 10.25 digital cluster handles driving information, and a 10-inch infotainment system takes pride of place on the dash. The latter has Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capabilities.

Power comes from a 2.0-litre turbo TSI engine under the hood which produces 180kW and 370Nm of torque in base form. The top-spec variant found in the wagon pumps out 228kW and 400Nm of torque.

This engine sends power to the front wheels through a DCT transmission in most cars, except for the range-topping wagon, which makes use of an all-wheel drive system.

Performance figures for all models haven't been revealed, but Cupra did mention that one car can hit 100km/h in 4.8 seconds before topping out at an electronically-limited 250km/h.

To support this performance, a sport suspension system, Brembo brakes, and an active chassis control system also comes standard. Comfort, Sport, Cupra, and Individual are the four drive modes available with this system.

Alongside these petrol-powered vehicles, a 1.4-litre plug-in hybrid variant will also be offered. This model utilises a 13kWh lithium-ion battery, and can travel up to 60km on electric power alone.

This Spanish hatch is set to be launched later this year, but we can imagine that it will land in New Zealand before 2021.