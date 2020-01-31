Cybertruck killer? Details of upcoming electric Hummer ute revealed

It's a brand that was founded to build incredibly rugged SUVs for the US Army in the Panama and the Middle East, and after Hollywood got hold of their first Hummer, the brand has slowly morphed into something completely different.

It's an understatement to say that the Hummer H3 wasn't half the original steel-clad SUV that the H1 was, but it looks like GM has taken notice, and are bringing back the ruggedness in the form of an extremely powerful electric ute.

For the most part, this upcoming EV is still under wraps, but General Motors revealed a few important details about it during a short teaser trailer, including a few monumental power figures.

Dubbed the 'GMC Hummer EV', it packs no less than 1000hp (746kW) and 15,574Nm of torque. Yes, you read those figures correctly, and they will allow the electric beast to hit 100km/h in three seconds flat.

From these figures, it sounds like GMC is planning on taking on Tesla's Cybertruck. While power figures for the Tesla are still a mystery, Musk claims that the Tri-Motor model can hit 100km/h in under 2.9 seconds.

Thanks to the trailer, we managed to get a pretty good look at the front end of the Hummer, and it looks like General Motors have done some serious design work. A pair of sleek LED headlights sit either side of an illuminated grille, and the hood looks to be a lot more sculpted than previous models.

Those wanting to see more of this electric pickup will have to wait until the Super Bowl, when GMC plans to air a 30 commercial called 'Quiet Revolution'. The 30-second video will show the Hummer performing routine tasks and off-roading in perfect silence.

In a statement, GMC Vice President Duncan Aldred said: “GMC builds premium and capable trucks and SUVs and the GMC Hummer EV takes this to new heights. We are excited to debut our revolutionary zero-emissions truck during the biggest night in TV advertising.”

Once thought of as a crazy futuristic concept, multiple manufacturers have now announced electric utes, and it's a matter of months before we start to see the first models hit showrooms around the world.