Electric power: Honda E Type R still might happen

For years, Honda's Type R performance badge brand has been associated with loud engines, manual transmissions, and big silly spoilers — but that could be set to change with the introduction of one special model.

We can imagine that Honda's Civic Type R will still rev to 9K and have three pedals until the day it dies, but if the cute 'E' gets a Type R variant, it won't need any of that tacked onto its electric powertrain.

"Well, this new platform, the motor and tyres can all take more," Takahiro Shinya of Honda told Top Gear. "What I can say is we love Type R, it’s such a strong halo brand for us. As engineers, we want to make Type R of every model, but it’s whether the customer wants it that matters."

Interestingly, Shinya's quote directly contradicts what the E project leader said late last year. "For some segments, it might be the right choice and Type R is a way to express Honda’s capability as a sporty brand. But for Honda E, we want to provide a new dimension of values for our customers."

While this second quote directly shuts down the idea of a Type R variant, Shinya kept hopes alive by saying: "You’ll probably see something more in a couple of years, not a Type R, but something."

This would make sense considering that the Type R badge is associated with high-revving motorsport-inspired street cars, and the E is not one of those. The brand could well be working on a new badge to encompass the high-performance electric offerings that are set to release in the future.

Unfortunately, it looks like the E will be reserved for European markets exclusively. This is a real shame, as the cute little rear-wheel drive package looks like a lot of fun with its 113kW and 315Nm of torque.

Inside, the cabin is just as quirky as the exterior with five screens stretching across the dashboard, and two rear-facing cameras in place of the traditional mirrors.