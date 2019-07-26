Ford unveils special edition Mustang V8 to celebrate milestone

The Ford Mustang is one of the longest standing and most instantly recognisable cars to ever come out of North America, and that's something the brand are looking to celebrate.

This year the Mustang turns 55 years young, and to mark the occasion the blue oval have unveiled a new special edition model called the Mustang55 Edition.

Don't go looking for alien power figures or complex aero-work — the new edition is a purely cosmetic exercise designed to separate your V8 GT model from the next.

Mustang55 models get a new 'egg crate' primary and secondary front grille, gloss black 18-inch wheels, and revised badging. Those opting for a coupe will get a painted black roof, while convertibles retain the black cloth as pictured.

The changes inside are equally mild, with carbon fibre–effect inserts in the dashboard, extra leather on the centre console and knee bolsters, grey contrast stitching, and lashings of extra Alcantara.

Right-hand drive models get a bit of a bonus, with the choice of Russet, Ceramic, or Ebony leather seats.

All of this supports the already popular GT package, which boasts the much loved Coyote 5.0-litre naturally aspirated V8 engine that makes 331kW of power.

Sadly for those interested in the special detailing, the Mustang55 won't be heading to New Zealand. The models have only been announced for the European market, and Ford NZ confirmed to Driven that they won't be available on our shores.