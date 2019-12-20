Ford unveils the bold 2020 Shelby GT350 Heritage Edition Pack

When it comes to tuning Ford's iconic Mustang, many brands have left their mark over the years, but nothing seems to compare to Shelby's takes on the V8-powered coupes.

While it may not be the most iconic of the bunch, the latest Shelby GT350 and GT350R cars are arguably the best two cars that they have ever released, complete with aggressive styling and that wild Voodoo V8 that can rev to 8000.

Back in 1965, Carroll Shelby released the very first GT350 and to celebrate the 55th anniversary of this car, Ford has announced a limited-edition Heritage Edition Pack for both the GT350 and GT350R.

To through things back to the original car, this new GT350 will wear the same white paint, will blue racing stripes running up the middle. Alongside this paint scheme, a set of special badges have also been installed.

On the inside, the cabin remains mostly the same, except for the GT350R receiving a set of black racing seats which are complemented by red accent stitching.

"Looking back on it, what Ford and Carroll Shelby created back in the mid-’60s was so important to Mustang," Jim Owens, Ford Mustang marketing manager, comments.

"With their authentic exterior livery, unique appointments and performance Ken could have only dreamed of, the Mustang Shelby GT350 and GT350R Heritage Edition Package vehicles are a meaningful tribute to the legacy of the Shelby brand."

As expected, these Heritage Edition GT350s will only be built in a left-hand drive configuration, so we can't imagine that we'll be seeing any make it down our way.