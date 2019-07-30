Funky tangerine: Audi shows off lifted A1 Citycarver supermini

German manufacturer have revealed what they call the "most progressive model" in its A1 supermini line-up — whatever the heck that means.

This is the Audi A1 Citycarver, a fractionally jacked-up outdoors-orientated version of the brand's (so far well received) micro-hatch.

The oddly named Citycarver sits 40mm higher off the ground than the standard A1 hatchback, which Audi says allows it to tackle "slightly rough terrain".

That 40mm can be broken down further. Five of those millimetres stem from larger wheels, with the remaining 35mm coming from higher suspension.

Complimenting the taller ride-height is a new front bumper, rear bumper, and side-skirt package. The Citycarver gains stainless steel underbody bash plates, and plenty of black cladding. There's also a rear spoiler borrowed from the S-Line range for good measure.

Predictably the interior gets jazzed up a little, too. There are four different colour options for various highlight panels, with the press images depicting a car optioned with orange highlights. Mint, copper, and silver-gray are the other possible choices.

Staying on that interior for a second, on top of the colour options there is also three different trim lines available — advanced, design selection, and S-Line. The latter offers bucket seats formed from Alcantara and faux leather, while the design selection option adds in Audi's ambient lighting package.

The interior space is arguably the jewel in the A1 line-up's crown. Cramming its tiniest, cheapest car with big-car technology — including a full digital cluster — is part of a clear push to attract more millennial buyers.

Audi haven't confirmed details on engines, but it could potentially come equipped with either the 1.0-litre 85kW/200Nm three-pot or the 1.5-litre 110kW/250Nm four-popper that currently front the A1 line-up.

Kiwi availability hasn't been announced, but the pint-sized outdoor Audi will hit roads in its homeland next month.