German tuners (almost) turn an Audi Q8 into a Lamborghini Urus

Earlier this year, German tuning house Lumma Design released sketches of their proposed exterior kit for Audi's range-topping SUV, the Q8.

From the looks of these images that were released just yesterday, the kit has turned been into a reality, and is called the CLR 8S.

From the protruding hood scoops to the bright red diffuser underneath the bumper, nothing about this kit is understated. If aggression is what they were going for with this kit, it's certainly what they've ended up with.

Changes to the front end of the Q8 include a low-slung front lip, and the not-so-subtle hood scoops. Moving around to the side of the vehicle, and the vented guards will be the first things to grab your attention. These fender flares connect with the front lip and red side skirts to create an extremely flowing look along the side of the SUV.

The aggressive go-fast parts can also be found at the rear end of the vehicle, where a roof spoiler, lip spoiler, and diffuser can be found. Despite having two spoilers, the rear end of the Q8 still holds its SUV shape, but does look a lot like it's VAG sibling, the Lamborghini Urus.

A kit as aggressive as this one calls for some equally as aggressive wheels, and Lumma Design has found some candidates that perfectly fit that role. The base option of the kit comes on Lumma's 22 inch wheels that measure 10 inches wide up front, and 12 inches wide at the rear.

If the 22-inch wheels aren't big enough for your lifestyle, you can opt for some 24s that measure 10.5 in the front and 13 in the rear.

Alongside the exterior kits, Lumma offers tuning packages for each engine that the Q8 comes with. According to their website, their engineers have experience with both the 335hp petrol engine, and the 228hp diesel.