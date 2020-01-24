Great Scott: DeLorean announces plans for a new DMC-12

If you were given the opportunity to travel back in time and buy one car off the lot as new, not many people would be lining up for a DeLorean DMC-12 over a '69 Dodge Charger.

But for that small majority that would've picked the bare steel-covered coupe, the news that DeLorean is planning on putting the DMC-12 back in production should be enough to make their year.

According to a recent report out of the States, the Back to the Future star will be revived in the next few years, and will receive a heap of modern tech to bring it into the new millennium.

Those hoping for an exact replica of the original car will be disappointed to hear that the exterior will also be updated for these modern times, but there's no word on whether the bare steel look will make a return or not.

The report stated that a modern 350hp (260kW) engine will take the place of the disappointing 2.8-litre V6 that was only capable of 97kW on a good day, and an updated suspension system to handle all this extra power.

Unfortunately, the iconic brick headlights will have to be replaced with new assemblies to comply with modern safety standards, and we can imagine that the retro dash will make way for something new.

Based in Texas, the manufacturer of these new DMC cars still hasn't confirmed which engine will be used to achieve this bold power figure, but we can imagine that a twin-turbo V6 will be on the cards.

Before DeLorean can start manufacturing these cars, new legislation has to be passed by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and it still sounds like it’s a couple of years off.

Unless you've worked out Doc's time travel equation, waiting a couple of years for the wheels of legislation to turn is the only option if you're after one of these refreshed DMC-12s.