Heavily-modified Mercedes GLE ready for an extremely luxurious safari

Despite the massive shift to SUVs around the globe in recent years, buyers seem to be opting for 'coupe' versions of their favourite luxury SUVs to feel a little sportier on the road.

But for TopCar, the slanting rooflines of the Mercedes GLE Coupe didn't get in the way as the modification specialist went to town on turning the city-slicking SUV into a genuine mudslinger.

Dubbed the Inferno 4x4*2, this GLE is far from standard, and will probably venture where 99% of other GLEs on the road will never go.

An extremely aggressive body kit that features flared front and rear wheels arches, bulky side skirts painted bright yellow, a yellow diffuser, and a yellow skid plate at the front is the most notable modification.

To increase its overland prowess, a large roof rack with an LED light bar can be found on the roof, a massive bull bar with an attached winch is upfront, and a massive spare wheel sits on a bracket at the back.

Complementing the LED bar is a set of spotlight mounted across the bull bar and front bumper. When used in conjunction with the standard headlights, we could imagine that there would be enough light for a small concert venue.

It's believed that this GLE started out life as a standard GLE 63, which means that the standard twin-turbo 5.5-litre V8 wouldn't need any extra work to have fun off-road. In stock form, this engine is good for 410kW and 700Nm of torque.

As this is a bespoke TopCar build for a client in Spain, we doubt that Mercedes is going to start turning their GLE Coupes into off-roaders as they already have the iconic G63 SUV for that.