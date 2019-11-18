Here it is: Ford reveals the fully-electric Mustang Mach-E SUV

In a ceremony that was extremely reminiscent of the Chevrolet Corvette C8 reveal earlier this year, the covers have officially been pulled off Ford's fully-electric Mustang Mach-E SUV.

"It's a new Mustang for a new age," Idris Elba said as he opened up the proceedings before the official Mach-E trailer played, throwing things back to the Mustang's golden days.

Before the Mach-E was unveiled in all its glory, Ford showed off the SUVs interior, complete with an extremely simplistic dash interface similar to a Tesla's. Just two screens sit in front of the driver, one handling the gauges and driving information, while the other extremely large touchscreen handles the infotainment system and other functions.

Battery and power train deatils still haven't been revealed, but a maximum range of 482 kilometres has been confirmed.

Developing story...