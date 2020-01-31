High-performance 300kW Toyota Supra GRMN reportedly in the works

Alongside the new Chevrolet Corvette C8, Toyota's 2020 Supra was the most highly-anticipated car of last year, and in true Toyota performance style, the brand wants to make an even faster version.

Upon release, Toyota claimed that the Supra made a respectable 249kW, a quick dyno test by Car and Driver revealed this number to be severely underrated as their example made 252kW at the wheels — after drivetrain loss.

According to a recent report out of Japan, a hotter, high-performance GRMN version of the Supra will drop sometime within the next two years. This version will reportedly use the same 3.0-litre engine, but produce a hefty 300kW.

The report also states that an array of carbon fibre parts will lower the curb weight significantly, and a more reinforced body paired with new suspension will make for a stiffer and sharper ride.

Like most high-performance variants, the exterior will be overhauled, and feature a larger carbon wing, a revised front fascia, and a vented bonnet. AKA, just typical Japanese performance tuning things.

While this report may just be another rumour thrown into the mix, just last year Supra chief engineer Tetsuya Tada mentioned that the Supra will be updated with a hard-core variant "pretty much every year."

Considering that almost every tuner has managed to squeeze over 300kW out of the coupe with just a simple ECU tune, we can't imagine that Toyota will have much trouble in reaching the hefty figure.

Unfortunately, those holding out for a manual transmission in the Supra will stay waiting, as it's a matter of cost for Toyota, and it sounds like throwing three pedals in won't be worth their while.