Honda's Civic hatch range updated for 2020

Honda has sharpened up its flagship Civic hatch with the introduction of the $41,990 RS Sport Sensing model.

The Sensing package includes a suite of driver-assistance technologies, including Lane Departure Warning, Adaptive Cruise Control with a low-speed follow function, Lane Keep Assist, Road Departure Mitigation, Forward Collision Warning, Collision Mitigation Braking System and High Beam Support System.

The RS Sport Sensing has new-design 18in alloys, wearing wider 235/40-series Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tyres, updated grille, revised body kit including a new rear diffuser and a new colour exclusive to this model: Phoenix Orange Pearlescent.

Inside, the touch screen has been updated to offer a more intuitive interface, with the addition of physical buttons for frequently used functions and a dedicated rotary volume control.

There are new trim inserts for the dashboard, revised seat fabrics and red stitching exclusive to the RS Sport Sensing.

The Civic RS model is differentiated from the more mainstream SX with stiffer suspension and a 1.5-litre turbocharged engine. The powerplant features direct injection, low-inertia turbo and dual variable valve timing, to produce power and torque figures equivalent to a larger-capacity engine: 127kW/220Nm.