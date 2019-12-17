Honda to bring back the iconic S2000 for Tokyo Auto Salon

Honda fans in Japan are in for a treat when the 2020 Tokyo Auto Salon rolls around In January, as the manufacturer has announced an incredible line-up for the show.

Two vehicles that hold a special place in enthusiasts' hearts are making a return in the form of the S2000 roadster, and the iconic first-generation Civic Type-R, AKA the EK9.

The event will be celebrating two decades since the launch of the S2000 in 1999, and will feature a brand new prototype roadster that features custom parts that reflect buyers' feedback over the years.

These new features include a revised front bumper with a larger grille, smoke headlights, alongside a black windshield frame, mirrors, and alloys. It sounds like the standard 2.0-litre F20 is still under the hood, which will leave some fans disappointed that no forced induction was installed.

From the one picture that Honda released, we can see that the prototype also features a pair of red bucket seats. It sounds like a new suspension system and a revised sound system is also included with this package.

Given that most prototype-badged Honda models reach production, we'd expect to see the parts off this car go on sale to S2000 around the globe sometime during 2020.

While it's not as much of a draw card as the roadster prototype, the EK9 Civic custom build is also going to be present at the show. This has been dubbed the Civic Cyber Night Japan Cruiser 2020, and represents a modern interpretation of the cult classic.

While it retains the Civic's iconic shape, a big body kit, modern headlights, large aero-style wheels and a sizable roof spoiler has been installed. We've got our money on the end result looking like something straight out of SEMA.

Honda's stand at the Auto Salon will also feature a concept based on the Step WGN van, and Honda's first-ever children's car which has been dubbed 'Aibou'.