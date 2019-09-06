Hyundai releases new details of the 2020 Veloster

It is the aggressively styled sporty three-door (well technically four) hatch/coupe Hyundai hit the world with back in 2011, and stirred up the hot hatch segment with its unique design.

Now, the Korean manufacturer has renewed the Veloster for a second generation, and has promised that this new model will be better equipped and have better performance than the outgoing model.

Exterior wise, the second generation brings an array of changes to this hatch. These include a revised front end with a much bigger grille, which is flanked by angled headlights.

Along the side, the creased bodywork defines the wheel arches, and the curved roofline makes for a coupe-like appearance. At the rear, a set of attention-grabbing tail lights sit underneath the small rear window, and the centre-mounted tailpipes sit in the diffuser.

In the cabin, a set of sports bucket seats can be found at the front and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto sits in the dash. Other perks include a set of 18-inch wheels which are wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 3 tyres, and LED daytime running lights.

Down here in NZ, we will be getting this Veloster in two guises, the lower-spec 2.0-litre variant which produces 100kW and 180Nm of torque, and the quicker 1.6-litre turbocharged model that makes 150kW and 265Nm of torque.

Both of these models can be had with either a six-speed manual transmission, the 2.0 gets a six-speed auto option, while the turbocharged model gets the option of a seven-speed DCT.

The base Veloster features an array of safety tech including camera-based autonomous emergency braking, lane keep assist, driver attention monitoring, a rear view camera with guidelines, and tyre pressure monitors.

If you choose the Turbo model, you will be granted a bigger eight-inch touchscreen, high beam assist, but active cruise control will only be an option with the DCT version.

While Australian pricing has been announced, we are still waiting on NZ figures along with the local arrival date.