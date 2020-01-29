Images of the 2020 Audi S3 emerge online ahead of official launch

2019 was a big year for Audi, the German brand rolled out an updated set of performance models, and revealed the new aggressive styling changes that every future vehicle is set to wear.

While this rolled out ranged from Audi's sedans to the large SUVs, the 1,2, and 3 hatch models were left as is, hinting at a 2020 rollout.

Were now almost in February and Audi still hasn't given us anything on the hatch front, but we not have our best look at the new S3 hatch courtesy of some spy photos that were taken during public testing.

Uploaded to Instagram, the images show the front and rear end of the S3 in all its glory, with only a few strips of vinyl camouflage covering the little details like the badges etc.

It's hard to miss the same aggressive styling updates such as the new grille and headlights at the front, and at the rear, a set of quad tailpipes and a bold diffuser matches adds to this aesthetic.

As for the interior, spy shots emerged late last week, and showed a very Lamborghini-type dash. This is thanks to the sharp lines and sleek screen set up between the infotainment system and digital gauge cluster.

We can imagine that this sporty S3 will feature a powertrain to match its aggressive looks. The 2.0-litre four-banger is expected to make around 215-230kW, which is a similar figure to that of the upcoming VW Golf R.

Rumours are suggesting that the manual gearbox will be completely cut from the S3 in all market, and the seven-speed DSG will be the only option. Audi's iconic Quattro system will handle putting power to the ground through all four wheels.

Audi is expected to officially unveil the 2020 S3 at the Geneva Motor Show, which is coming up in March this year.