Is Tesla working on a small, fully-electric city car?

Ever since Tesla burst onto the mass production scene back in 2012, the US-based brand has been slowly adding different sized models to the line-up, with the small Model 3 being the most recent addition.

While the rest of the world is focusing on bulky SUVs, it looks like Elon Musk might be looking into the small city car segment after a set of Tesla-inspired small hatch emerged online.

In recent years, Tesla announced plans to release the Cybertruck, the Semi, and the Roadster, but this is the first we've seen of this small city car. From the drawings, we can imagine that it will sit underneath the Model Y and Model 3 in the line-up.

Tesla would be going up against the likes of Nissan with its electric Leaf and Volkswagen's new iD.3 with this electric offering. This image reportedly comes from an official document that was released by Tesla's new factory in China, so we have reason to that it could be a Chinese exclusive.

Historically speaking, Tesla hasn't been one to release exclusive models around the world that aren't offered in the United States, but thanks to this new factory, that rule might be set to change.

If this Tesla could bring a vehicle of this size to market, we can imagine that the performance capabilities would be through the roof. Maybe a tri-motor hot electric hatch is exactly what the world needs to counter Toyota's new GR Yaris.

Considering Tesla was aiming for the lower end of the market with the Model 3, but then it ended up landing in New Zealand with a $77,000 price tag, hitting the actual low end of the market would be in the company's best interest.