Is this the world's wildest Porsche?

While it's a car that was born and bred on the tarmac, cutting laps around the world's best race tracks, the Porsche 911 is no stranger to getting dirty as we have seen with several rally-spec examples over the years.

Those cars wore huge all-terrain tyres, and sported chopped guards, but still don't compare to the monstrosity that was just revealed by Gemballa, aptly dubbed the Avalanche 4x4.

Gemballa has been eyeing up the possibility of creating an all-terrain version of the 911 for a number of years now, but has finally announced that the Avalanche will be releasing within the next 24 months.

Right now, we have only got these renderings to go off, and while tuners usually like to exaggerate design features at this stage of the game, the real thing should be pretty close to what we're seeing here.

In the Gemballa line-up, the Avalanche will sit alongside a serious off-road version of the Porsche Cayenne. Naturally, this SUV possesses a bit more off-road prowess than the 911, so should be a crazy contraption.

Sitting at the top will be Gemballa's upcoming mid-engined supercar that is said to produce 600kW, and can complete the 0-100km/h sprint in around 2.3 seconds. The 0-200km/h sprint will take around 6.5 seconds, before topping out at 370km/h.

Other Porsche variants scheduled to be released by the tuner include a 1000hp upgrade to the new 911 Turbo, and Avalanche 4.2 RS models, which are stupidly-fast versions of the Porsche RS cars.

Off-road Porsche models seem to be a segment that every tuner is working on except for the German company itself. Considering its willingness to build the 911 line-up and the demand, we wouldn't be surprised to see a factory-built off-road car to release in the coming years.