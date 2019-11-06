Is this wild 500hp Toyota Supra heading into production?

One of the world's largest motoring trade shows — SEMA — is back this week in Las Vegas. As it has been every year, the extravagant modified concept vehicles have been plentiful. But, there's one platform that's been more prolific than any other ... the new Toyota GR Supra.

The majority of the Supras on show have been brought in by various aftermarket firms hoping to make a splash. But, Toyota are also bringing in five of their own. And, amongst the five is this racy red number — titled the Heritage Edition.

While the other four concepts are rather interesting things (we'll get to them in a moment), it's the Heritage Edition that's piqued our interest.

It's intended to be a callback to the previous-generation Supra, although this largely starts and finishes with the fitment of a tasteful bowed rear spoiler similar to that of the last model, the bespoke headlights and taillights, and the fitting of tastefully period HRE wheels wrapped in 295/30 (front) and 305/30 (rear) Toyo rubber.

These elements compliment a wild-yet-well-suited bodykit, which includes a beefy rear diffuser, dual centre-exit exhausts, and a complex carbon fibre front splitter. It's worth noting too that the vent in each of the Supras doors — a vent some argued passionately could not be hollowed out for adapted use — has been perforated for additional cooling.

Toyota and the team at Precision Turbo and Engine claim that the Heritage Edition's tweaked 3.0-litre B58 engine now makes over 500hp (372kW — an increase of at least 122kW over stock figures) with the aid of a custom air intake, more commodious exhaust system, and a Mission Performance ECU. The suspension system has naturally been updated too, with an exposed external damper system lobbed in the boot for good measure.

While the Heritage Edition remains a concept, it's also perhaps our best look yet at what Toyota envisions as the Supra's ultimate form. The model's production was overseen by Toyota Vice President of Marketing Ed Laukes, and strikes a much more production-ready pose than the firm's more extreme concepts.

Rumours have flowed thick and fast since even before the GR Supra's release that some form of 'go faster' version would come down the pipeline. Statements from Toyota chief engineer Tetsuya Tada further fanned the rumour mill flames, claiming "the promise is to offer more performance with each additional version" in an interview with Autoblog earlier in the year.

While it's relatively far-fetched to single out this particular SEMA concept as a possible production star of the future, it isn't unheard of for wild concepts to get the rubber stamp of production. The BMW i8, Plymouth Prowler, and Audi TT are three examples of concepts cars that debuted to dropped jaws, only to be upgraded to production status not long after with minimal further changes.

As we mentioned earlier, along with the Heritage Edition Toyota also debuted four other concept cars. At the mild end of the scale sits the Performance Line Concept, which comes fitted with TRD's carbon-fibre body-kit, with a custom HKS exhaust and Bride bucket seats also fitted. It's effectively a showcase of what can be achieved with a Supra by ticking a few boxes in the manufacturer's optional extras guide.

At the other end of the scale is the grey and yellow 3000GT Concept. Fitted with the wildest aero package of the bunch, it's designed to evoke the TRD3000GT — a road-going version of Toyota's JGTC entry from the mid-1990s. A pair of FIA-rated Bride bucket seats, adjustable coilovers, a custom exhaust system, and Brembo brakes are among the other changes.

Alongside the 3000GT is the HyperBoost Edition. It doesn't necessarily have the presence of the 3000GT, but it does have a mountain of extra power. Built by a team led by former Top Gear USA host and current NASCAR pundit Rutledge Wood, its 3.0-litre B58 now makes 750hp (560kW, over double its original power) thanks to the efforts of Boost Logic. It also gets Brembo brakes and KW adjustable coilovers.

Last but not least of the bunch is the Wasabi Concept — named as such due to its retina-searing bright green paint. The striking concept was built by the Toyota Genuine Accessory Team, and comes with a body-kit, centre-exit exhaust, additional strut bracing, Brembo brakes, Ohlins adjustable coilovers, and larger 20-inch wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres. Check out the gallery below for full imagery of each concept.

