It's here: VW unveils the highly-anticipated 2020 Golf GTI

Following a raft of leaks that featured the semi-covered hot hatch frolicking in the snow, VW has officially pulled the covers off the new Golf GTI, and it looks reasonably angry.

As expected, the highly-anticipated hot hatch was unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show alongside the plug-in hybrid GTE, and the diesel GTD model.

Like previous iterations, the Mk8 GTI features understated exterior aesthetics compared to its competitors in the hot hatch segment. You won't find any shopping trolley spoilers, or bonnet vents here, just quirky x-shaped fog lights embedded in the front bumper.

17-inch wheels come standard on the GTI, but buyers can opt for either 18 or 19-inch examples if they so wish. A set of classic red brake calipers sit beneath these wheels, and the wide side skirts are finished in black.

At the rear, the sporty theme continues with a bold diffuser and a pair of chrome exhaust tips. LED tailights are standard across the range, and 'GOLF' lettering sits beneath the VW badge.

Under the hood sits a 2.0-litre TSI engine that's good for a healthy 180kW and 370Nm of torque. Interestingly, VW is offering a six-speed manual transmission as standard, with the DSG being offered as an option. It will be interesting to see if this carries through to the NZ models.

Unfortunately, no performance figures were revealed, but we can imagine that it will offer similar performance to the outgoing model. Golf TCR and R models are yet to be announced with power figures rumoured to be in the mid-200kW region.

In terms of suspension, a brand new driving dynamics control system dubbed 'Vehicles Dynamics Manager' takes care of the differential and adaptive suspension. This new system drops the GTI and GTD model 1.5cm closer to the ground.

Like most modern suspension systems, Comfort, Eco, and Sport modes are preconfigured from the factory, while buyers can adapt Individual mode to their liking.

GTI fans will be happy to see that the iconic tartan interior has returned on the Mk8's sports seats, and the manual-equipped model retains the classic golf ball shifter knob.

The infotainment system consists of a 10-inch touchscreen that sits alongside the 10.25-inch digital cluster. Standard safety tech includes lane assist, autonomous emergency braking, pedestrian monitoring, and the XDS electric locking differential.

We can expect this new Golf GTI to arrive in New Zealand within the year, but stay tuned for upcoming pricing information and an official launch date.