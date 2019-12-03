Jaguar unveils the 2021 F-Type, complete with sleek styling and impressive performance

While the rest of the automotive world is trying to cram as many SUVs as possible into their line-ups, Jaguar is one brand that has stayed true to the sports car way of life.

They might not be the most popular cars among the masses, but Jaguar still has faith in its flagship sports car, as the British brand has pulled the covers of a face-lifted version of the F-Type coupe.

While it's called a facelift, things at the front end of the coupe have been significantly lowered, with the low-slung headlights and air intakes making for an extremely aggressive face.

These changes carry round to the rear of the coupe, where slimmer and squared-off taillights make for the same look. Other exterior changes include the restyled hood, and meatier diffuser/exhaust pipe combination.

Just like the last model, there are three engine specs to choose from in the F-Type, which are the 2.0-litre turbo four, the 3.0-litre supercharged V6, and the range-topping 5.0-litre supercharged V8.

You'll find the eight banger from the SVR now in the F-Type R trim, where it produces a hefty 429kW and 700Nm of torque, and can get to 100km/h in a touch over 3.5 seconds. To aid with handling, a revised suspension system has been installed complete with adaptive dampers, updated springs and tweaked anti-roll bars.

To squeeze through the tight European emission laws, the R's V8 has been detuned to 331kW and 580Nm in their market, and is available in either rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive configurations.

On the inside, the cabin has received some significant updates, including a completely-digital instrument cluster. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto comes standard, and now can be updated via over-the-air updates.

Another interesting addition is the "Quiet Start" function, which will keep the active exhaust valves closed upon start up, and will only completely open the system up when the driver gets heavily on the gas.