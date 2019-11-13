Kia unveils the stunning 2020 Optima, but don't expect to see it here

After a slew of teasers, showing a set of headlights that you'd expect to see on a luxurious European car, Kia has finally revealed the 2020 Optima in full, complete with those stunning headlights.

Unsurprisingly, the headlights aren't the only aspect of this new Optima that have been overhauled, as the rest of the sedan's body looks to be taken from the other side of the world.

This K5 version of the Optima is set to go on sale in South Korea as early as next month, and while the European and America models are yet to be unveiled, we can imagine that they'll look extremely similar.

From the quirky daytime running lights up front, round to the sleek taillights that stretch across the width of the tailgate, the styling is stunning. The vented front and rear bumpers also add to this sleek aesthetic.

You'll be excused for assuming that this Optima is now a lift back thanks to its sloping roofline, but it remains as a radioman sedan with a boot lid. Another interesting aspect is the frameless windows, which are accentuated by the chromes accents over the top of the doors.

This Kia sedan is bigger than the Optima that it's replacing, it is 50mm longer, 25mm wider, and 10mm lower. This wider and lower shape has been implemented to accentuate the fastback silhouette of the car.

We can expect further information like the interior images and engine specifications to be revealed in the coming weeks, ahead of its launch in South Korea. Thanks to Kia's relationship with Hyundai, we can expect a lot to carry over from the new Sonata.

We doubt that this Optima will make it to the New Zealand market considering earlier reports mentioned that it isn't being produced in right-hand-drive.

