Lamborghini V12 Vision revealed as the craziest virtual car of all time

Two months ago, Lamborghini pulled the covers off their first hybrid-powered car, the Sian. While most manufacturers utilise hybrid powertrains to maximise efficiency, the Italian marque did it to create the fastest raging bull-badged car of all time.

Unfortunately, only 63 examples of the Sian were set to be built, and every single one of those were spoken for before the car's unveiling. At the other end of the exclusivity spectrum is the V12 Vision Gran Turismo, an insane Lambo that anyone car drive, but there's a catch.

Unveiled at the 2019 world finals of the FIA-Certified Gran Turismo Championship in Monte Carlo, the most extreme Lamborghini two date only has one seat, and can only be driven in Gran Turismo Sport.

Subtle wouldn't be one way to describe the looks of the V12-powered Lamborghini, as the wheels are housed outside of the cabin, and the spoiler looks like it could have come off the back of a space-age fighter jet.

Despite these extreme looks, the side profile of the hypercar is still unmistakably Lamborghini, and looks similar to that of the recently unveiled Sian. Alongside these looks, it also shares the same hybrid powertrain and exterior finish as the Sian.

Lamborghini isn't the first manufacturer to delve into the Gran Turismo world with an outlandishly designed car, over the past few years, Bugatti, Jaguar, Hyundai and SRT have all had ridiculous race cars published in the title.

"The Lambo V12 Vision Gran Turismo was designed to be the best virtual car ever for all the young gamers and fans who love our brand," said Lamborghini's Design Director Mitja Borkert.

"It is an opportunity for the genius and talent of our designers to fully express themselves and imagine a car that is not only fascinating and incredible to drive, but also reflects the design center’s commitment to developing innovative technologies, especially in the field of light materials and hybridization."