Leaked: 2020 VW Golf GTI emerges ahead of official debut

Throughout the course of 2019, the eighth-generation Volkswagen Golf hatch was spotted out and about multiple times, but the German brand kept very secretive about the GTI variant.

Just last week, it was confirmed that the new GTI will be officially unveiled at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show, but thanks to the keen eye of one Instagram user by the name of Wilcoblok, we've gotten our first peek.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴡɪʟᴄᴏ ʙʟᴏᴋ (@wilcoblok) on Jan 19, 2020 at 7:58am PST

Thanks to the large roof spoiler, most have claimed that this is the new TCR variant of the hot hatch, and we can imagine that the regular GTI will release will a slightly smaller spoiler.

Due to the fact that this example has white tap covering the 'Golf' lettering underneath the VW badge, and no GTI badge at all, this is probably just a pre-production prototype that's missing a few features.

Despite this, a twin exhaust system sits underneath the large diffuser at the rear, and the wheels look extremely sporty. As a whole, this rear end looks like a natural progression from that of the Mk7, so it doesn't come at a surprise.

Reports out of Germany claim that VW's new hot hatch will pump out around 170kW from its turbocharged 2.0-litre engine. This engine may come with mild-hybrid tech to boost that figure, and will offer the choice of a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DSG transmission.

The potentially pictured TCR variant will up that figure to a hefty 213kW, and feature a limited-slip differential, bigger brakes, bigger wheels, and a lower suspension system.

Those on the lookout for the new Golf R will have to wait until July, when Volkswagen is going to use the Goodwood Festival of Speed to unveil the all-wheel drive monster. This is reportedly set to release will well over 300hp or 223kW under the hood.

There's no word on when these new Golf models will be making it down under just yet, but we can imagine that it'll be within the year.