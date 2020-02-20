Leaked: 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S emerges on Instagram

Like many new cars in this digital the supposed 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S has fallen victim to an Instagram leak, which shows the car in its entirety ahead of the official launch next month.

According to the German brand, this turbocharged 992 is scheduled for a complete unveiling at the 2020 Geneva International Motor Show, where we'll be able to get more information on the model.

For now, we've got a post by the account 'porscheexclusivemanufaktur' to go by, which shows the front three-quarters of the car, including the revised front bumper, and larger side intakes.

It was noted that this 992 Turbo front bumper looks to be a cross between a 991 Turbo and the 991 Carrera S' example. Additional details such as the wider flares lead us to believe that this is the real deal, and not just a modified Carrera S.

At the rear of the car, a short rear wing looks to be sitting on an active mount, similar to that of the 991 Turbo. The Instagram post notes that these wheels are an exclusive option on the 992 Turbo S.

As expected, this 992 Turbo will reportedly adopt the same eight-speed PDK transmission as the lesser Carrera model. This has been upgraded from the seven-speed example in the 991 model.

It was previously reported that the turbocharged flat-six sitting in the rear of the Turbo S will produce a hefty 477kW and 800Nm of torque. Performance figures haven't yet been released, but we can imagine that the 0-100km/h time will be low 3s if not high 2s.

Earlier this month, we saw the 911 Carrera S flex its legs and come in at 2nd in the 'World's Greatest Drag Race 9' only behind the McLaren Senna. The Porsche easily dismissed cars such as the Mercedes-Benz GT 63, Aston Martin DBS Superleggera, and the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500.

Those holding out for the full release will have to wait until next month at Geneva.