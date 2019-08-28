Leaked: photos of the 2020 Land Rover Defender emerge from the James Bond set

It seems that Land Rover has had quite a hard time keeping the 2020 Defender under wraps before its official debut later this year.

After the initial design was revealed on the side of a Lego box in one of the strangest vehicle unveilings that the world has ever seen, an image of the complete vehicle has surfaced from the set of the new James Bond movie.

Taking a starring role in the movie, the all-new Defender has certainly undergone some changes since its last iteration. Fans have already criticised the new look, saying that the lines are too rounded for the Defender nameplate.

At the front end of the SUV, a set of square headlights are present and sit alongside a set of horizontal air intakes. It's quite hard to compare this model with the outgoing one from this image, but the front end looks a little narrower and might sit a little lower.

There's no denying the roundness of the rest of the SUV, but you can certainly see that the old-fashioned design cues have carried over. Arguably the most notable rounded aspect of the new Defender is the roofline which has ditched the flattened look.

To keep in line with the rugged off-roader look, a set of widened arches wrap around the wheels, a winch sits up front, and it looks like some serious diamond plate metal panels are sitting on the bonnet.

While the British brand has already released dozens of photos of the Defender testing in different locations around the world, this is the first time that we have seen the off-roader without camouflage.

Earlier this month, a member of the Land Rover team confirmed the specifications of the SUV during an interview. It will be sold in the familiar 91, 110, and 130 configurations, with a range of power trains on offer.

Hitting the market first will be the mid-sized 110, which will be offered with three diesel options, three petrol options that include a plug-in hybrid engine and a range-topping 294kW six-cylinder lump.

As to which models make it down under remains to be seen, but we can imagine that the top-spec models will definitely be on the cards.