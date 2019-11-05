Lister pulls the covers off their beastly I-Pace concept

UK tuning company Lister has developed quite a reputation over the years for turning V8-powered Jaguars into incredibly-fast road-going weapons, but this is something different.

It looks like the company are refusing to be left behind with the shift to electric vehicles happening, and have decided to start tinkering with Jaguar's only electric offering — the I-Pace SUV.

In standard form, the I-Pace isn't slow, nor is it boring looking, but Lister thought that they could improve both of those areas. The first major exterior modification being Lister's iconic green and yellow paint scheme.

Other exterior modifications include new front and rear bumpers made out of carbon fibre, a vented carbon fibre bonnet, roof spoiler, and a large rear diffuser. A set of fender flares have been installed to house the huge exclusive 'Lister' wheels (that look identical to those of the Lamborghini Urus...).

Handling has been improved by shedding 100kg, lowering the suspension, and installing a set of carbon-ceramic brakes. Despite its weight loss, this electric SUV still tips the scales at a smidge over 2 tonnes.

In terms of performance, Lister has updated the drive train's software, allowing it to produce more power and torque over the standard SUV. No figures have been released just yet, but Lister has claimed that a 0-100km/h time of 4 seconds is achievable.

Adding to this performance, Lister's take on the I-Pace includes a "more aggressive exhaust sound" that's obviously fake, and replaces the obligatory Acoustic Vehicle Alert System.

On the inside, the Jag's cabin has been given the standard Lister treatment, complete with Nappa leather and the customer's choice of over 60 colours and stitching patterns.

As with all their other vehicles, every I-Pace SUV-E with been numbered, and production will be limited. Under current exchange rates, one of these electric beasts will set you back around $251,000.

Click here to view all Jaguars on Driven