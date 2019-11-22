Mercedes-AMG unveils luxurious 2021 GLS 63, with a mighty 850Nm of torque

While it might not be the most exciting segment on the planet it's impossible to deny the rising popularity of the seven-seater SUV, but Mercedes-AMG looks to be putting a performance spin on their newest addition.

Practicality and luxury and usually the two points that most manufacturers are looking to hit with their seven-seat offerings, so the immense power figure that comes with this GLS 63 is a refreshing change.

Already in the Mercedes' GLS seven-seater line-up sit the 450, and 580, but if neither of those can satisfy your need for power, the GLS 63 4MATIC+ might be exactly what you're after.

Under the hood sits AMG's familiar 4.0-litre biturbo V8 engine which pumps out a healthy 441kW and 850Nm of torque. Interestingly, AMG has tacked an EQ-Boost starter-alternator that contributes to this hefty figure.

This allows the massive SUV to shoot to 100km/h from a standstill in 4.2 seconds, before hitting an electronically limited top speed of 250km/h. If buyers opt for the AMG Driver's package, this figure can be pushed out to 280km/h. This makes it 0.4 seconds fast to 100km/h than the last GLS 63.

On the outside, the 63 gains an AMG-specific grille with gloss-chrome vertical louvres. To hint at the SUV's sporty nature, a front splitter sits underneath the bumper, and at the rear, (real) quad tailpipes let the V8 roar.

We're not too sure which set of wheels the GLS 63 is going to be offered on upon sale, but we can imagine that the massive black Need For Speed-era ones are an optional extra.

Looking at the interior, the cabin is exactly what you'd expect from a luxurious, performance-orientated SUV with a combination of leather, piano black, and Alcantara. Highlights of the cabin include the latest MBUX Widescreen Cockpit, a flat-bottomed multi-function steering wheel, and the AMG seats.

"With the new GLS 63 we are offering a vehicle to those customers who are not willing to accept compromises when it comes to versatility, effortless superiority and spaciousness," stated Tobias Moers, Mercedes-AMG boss. "We have further increased the powertrain’s efficiency in conjunction with the EQ Boost starter-alternator and 48-volt electrical system, so making our GLS 63 the ideal companion for long distances, on a par with the S-Class, with rough-terrain attributes and space for up to seven people".