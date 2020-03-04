Mercedes-Benz unveils 2021 E-Class with revised aesthetics and new a engine

Car manufacturers were left scrambling after Coronavirus got the best of the 2020 Geneva Motor Show, and the event was canned completely. This meant that all unveilings had to be completed digitally, and Mercedes-Benz fell into this category with the new E-Class.

As you'd expect Mercedes' big luxury sedan has made use of styling cues from other models in the line-up, and also has received a healthy dose of tech to bring it into the modern age.

At the front, the changes to the headlights and bumper are quite subtle, while the rear is a bit more obvious. Back there you'll find a set of taillights inspired by the CLS, which sit above the revised bumper.

On the inside, you'll have the choice of two 10.25-inch displays, or two 12.3-inch displays that are used as the infotainment system and the digital instrument panel. The infotainment system can be controlled via touchscreen, the new touchpad in the centre console, gestures, or voice control.

A 'PowerNap' function is available in the new PHEV models with three modes available, including falling asleep, sleeping, and waking. 'Energizing seat kinetics' is also included, which adjusts seat posture during long journeys to keep things comfortable.

All the safety gear possible is thrown into the whole E-Class range, including Active Brake Assist, Active Speed Limit Assist, Active Distance Assist Distronic, Active Steering Assist, Active Blind Spot Assist and Active Parking Assist with Parktronic and 360-degree camera, and Active Stop-and-Go Assist.

It's obvious that Mercedes-Benz is serious about as a total of seven new E-Class models are offered with some sort of plug-in hybrid system. These range from sedan or wagon, rear and all-wheel drive configurations, with petrol or diesel engines attached.

In terms of engine options, the E450 model drops the twin-turbo V6 in favour of a 3.0-litre inline six with EQ power. This electrified power plant is good for 269kW and 500Nm of torque in base form, and 320kW/520Nm in the range-topping E53 AMG.

Lower spec E350 models utilise a turbocharged four-cylinder engine that makes 190kW and 370Nm of torque.

New Zealand prices and availability for this new E-Class catalogue haven't been revealed as of yet, but we can imagine that they will be landing before 2021, as the car is set to go on sale in Europe later this year.