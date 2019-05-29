MG Motor announces New Zealand pricing for 2019 ZS models

MG Motor has announced the pricing from their mid-range ZS SUV, and has also announced the introduction of the 'Excite Plus' model.

It's a compact, Chinese-built rival of the Honda CR-V and Mazda CX-3, but how does the pricing stack up against their Japanese counterparts?

The base Excite starts at $23,990, with the Excite Plus up next at $25,990, and then there's the top of the line Essence at $27,990 (plus ORC).

Powered by a naturally-aspirated 1.5-litre petrol engine that produces 84kW and 150Nm of torque, the ZS excite isn't going to break any speed records, but it doesn't have to. This engine is mated to a four-speed automatic transmission.

On the outside, its looks are understated, but effective. Sitting on a set of two-tone 17-inch alloy wheels which complement the body styling nicely, the Excite also gets LED running lights, and roof racks on top.

Looking at the interior, things are much the same as the outside — simple but effective. An eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth and Apple CarPlay takes pride of place in the dash.

Buyers will have the choice of pleather or cloth seats with contrast stitching, while the steering wheel is covered in "full-grain leather".

Going up one model to the Excite Plus will get you a 1.0-litre turbocharged engine that's mated to a six-speed automatic transmission. Everything else in this model is the same as the base model.

The top of the line Essence uses the same power train as the Excite Plus, but gives you satellite navigation, keyless go, and a panoramic sunroof.