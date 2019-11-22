Mini unveils the 2020 JCW GP, its most hardcore hatch to date

Mini’s third-generation John Cooper Works GP is the brand’s fastest car yet.

Powered by a 2.0-litre turbo engine with 225kW and 450Nm, the Mini JCW GP is capable of reaching 100kmh in 5.2 seconds before reaching a top speed of 265km/h.

Previous iterations of the GP were aimed at purists prepared to compromise comfort in order to maximise performance. The new version follows that trend, but replaces the six-speed manual transmission of past models with an eight-speed automatic transmission, a decision sure to be divisive among enthusiasts.

Lower, louder and more focused than regular Minis, the GP has just two seats. A mechanical limited-slip differential helps get extra power to the ground, and beefed-up brakes are engineered to survive track punishment.

A comprehensive bodykit provides aero stability at speed, as well as helping owners stand out from the crowd.

A new front splitter and rear spoiler join eye-catching wheel arch extensions that allow the use of wider wheels with grippy rubber.

Other changes include a new steering wheel with 3D-printed shift paddles, a grey, silver and red colour scheme and exterior umbers that show passers-by which of the 3000 examples you own.

