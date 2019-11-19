Mitsubishi pulls the covers off the fresh-faced 2020 Mirage

Just days out from the 2019 Thailand International Motor Expo, Mitsubishi has unveiled its facelifted Mirage hatchback and Attrage models.

Both of the refreshed models wear Mitsubishi's new Dynamic Shield design at the front end, which is in line with the rest of the manufacturer's vehicles in the new line-up.

Within the Dynamic Shield, the Mirage and Attrage feature multi-bulb LED headlights and a pair of fog lights in the lower bumper. At the rear, a squared-off vented bumper makes for a sporty profile.

White Diamond and Sand Yellow are the two new colour options that come with these cars, and are exclusive to these two models. Alongside the colours, a set of brand new 15-inch diamond-cut wheels can be found on the Mirage.

On the inside, a plethora of soft-touch materials can be found throughout the cabin, and the window switch sports a carbon pattern. A new set of seats covered in a mix of fabric and synthetic leather can also be found in there.

The dash is exactly what you'd expect to see in a new Japanese-built hatch, and features an 7-inch infotainment touchscreen system with Apple CarPlay support.

While engine and transmission details are yet to be confirmed, the outgoing model featured a 1.2-litre four-cylinder engine so we can imagine that this one would be similar.

Considering that we don't get the Attrage in New Zealand, we're not expecting to see the 2020 model make it down here, but we can expect to see the 2020 Mirage at some point next year.