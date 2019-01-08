More power, more tech: Lamborghini reveals new Huracan EVO

Lamborghini have unveiled their newest Huracan, and it might raise a little bit of confusion for some.

The Huracan EVO looks like a mildly face-lifted entry level Huracan, a model that's been around in one way or another for five years now. New aero front and rear is more aggressive and distinctive than current models (particularly that rear diffuser), although still well below the likes of the Nürburgring-smashing Performante. The cabin has had some attention, too, with a new 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system and space-aged trim specific to the EVO model.

But, the somewhat subtle visuals (in Lamborghini terms, anyway) conceal what a beast the EVO is. On paper, at least.

The best way to think of the EVO is as a junior Performante, and a bit of a sleeper. And its biggest scalp is its power-train.

The EVO grabs the Performante's 5.2-litre naturally aspirated V10 engine, which creates 470kW at a shrill 8000rpm and 600Nm of torque at 6500rpm. That's some 20kW up on the standard version. Unsurprisingly, it'll hit 100km/h quicker too — overcoming the challenge in a claimed 2.9-seconds, three tenths quicker than its predecessor.

The run from 0–200km/h takes 9.0 seconds, and the top speed is said to be over 325km/h. In short, despite its more mild appearance the EVO is very close in straight-line performance to the Performante.

But this isn't merely a heart transplant. Lamborghini have also packed the EVO with an arsenal of gizmos to help the driver tame all of that surplus power. It gains rear-wheel steering, plenty of new aerodynamic trickery, and something called Lamborghini Dinamica Veicolo Integrata (or LDVI). This is the marque's new central processing unit that monitors and alters the car's behaviour on the run, with the aid of accelerator and gyroscope sensors.

Lamborghini in fact are so confident in the aerodynamic changes to the Huracan EVO that they've claimed it has improved five-fold compared to the first-generation Huracan.

“Lamborghini is intent on leading the advance to the highest level of super sports car technologies and driving emotion. This is the essence of the new Huracán EVO," said Stefano Domenicali, Lamborghini's CEO.

"It takes the extraordinary abilities of the Huracán Performante and combines state-of-the-art vehicle dynamic control to amplify the everyday Huracán driving experience.

"The Huracan EVO is the very definition of evolution: it is a step ahead, redefining the segment parameters. It is remarkably easy to drive, while delivering the most responsive, sensory and agile driving experience, in every environment.”