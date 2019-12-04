'Murica: Hennessey unveils an insane, 1200hp Chevrolet Corvette C8

If you're lacking a bit of freedom in your life, and the local offering of American-built V8s just aren't cutting the mustard, Hennessey has done what Hennessey does best, and unveiled a Chevrolet with far too much power.

Earlier this year the controversial tuning company unveiled the 'Venom 1200', a Mustang Shelby GT500 that possesses 1200hp, but if Corvettes are more your thing, here's one with just as much power.

Starting with a 2020 Corvette C8, Hennessey is planning on strengthening the 6.2-litre LT2 V8 engine sitting in the middle of the car, and slapping a couple of turbochargers onto it. This will bring the total power to 895kW or 1200hp.

To send that monumental power figure to the rear wheels, the dual-clutch transmission will be upgraded. As this is still in a concept phase, Hennessey hasn't revealed any performance figures, but we can imagine that the 0-100km/h time will be low threes if not high twos.

When it comes to putting this power to the ground, the company will offer an upgraded wheel and tyre combo, as well as a CarbonAero exterior kit. This includes the huge rear wing, front splitter, side skirts, diffuser, and roof scoop. Upgraded brakes and suspension are also included.

According to Hennessey, this Corvette package is still a wee while off production, but the company plans to sell an exhaust system and a supercharger kit for the Corvette upon release, with the latter bumping the power figure up to 522kW.

Just like the last generation Corvette, Chevrolet sold the car with a "tamper-proof" ECU, meaning that tuning should be impossible, but just like that C7, it looks like Hennessey has already cracked it.

"We expect the new C8 Corvette to be an excellent platform from which our clients can further personalize their cars, which obviously includes adding more power and performance," said John Hennessey. "Over the past several months we have had hundreds of inquiries from C8 buyers wanting to know what we will be offering for the new Corvette. Thus, we created an online questionnaire and have received over 250 completed forms and getting more every day. The customers are telling us what they want and big surprise – they want more power."

If a factory-tuned Corvette is more your thing, reports have hinted at the new ZR1 coming with a pair of turbochargers, a mild-hybrid system, and a 671kW power figure. This ZR1 will reportedly use the same DOHC V8 as the C8.R race car, and feature an electronically-assisted all-wheel drive system.