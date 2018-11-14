New Aston Martin SUV revealed in official 'spy' images

Three Saturdays ago we road tested the Alfa Romeo Stelvio. Last Saturday we road tested the Lamborghini Urus. And now, in breaking manufacturers-that-don't-normally-make-SUVs news, Aston Martin's upcoming effort has broken cover for the first time. Sort of.

Don't be shocked by this. This heavily camouflaged behemoth is something that's been in the works for a while, with the DBX Concept a vehicle that's been hovering on the edge of the motoring radar since 2015. Now, Aston Martin have not only confirmed that DBX will indeed be the nameplate their first SUV runs with, but they've also released a bevy of 'spy pics' from off-road testing.

On first impression, a lot has changed between this and the concept from three years ago. Two more doors and a slightly more traditional SUV silhouette have been added to the design. Much of the remainder looks somewhat 'Astony', with the headlights and grill clearly at least somewhat inspired by the new Vantage.

Further details like what will power the DBX are yet to be confirmed, although use of a Mercedes-AMG sourced V8 seems a likely bet in at least some applications. One of the few things we actually know is that it's expected to be launched in late 2019. So, expect a long drip-fed build-up to ensue in the coming months.

Also, full points to the graphics and marketing department for emblazoning the stickerbombed DBX with a hashtag full of spaces. Clearly, no 'millennials' were across this process ...

All the marketing guff, from the spaced out hashtags to the fact these 'spy' shots even exist, underlines how focused the British marque are on making this a successful entrant to the segment. SUVs are big sellers, even if the purists and traditionalists scoff at their positioning in sports-car showrooms. Porsche showed with its Cayenne almost 20 years ago that having a successful SUV in a performance-car range can help keep everything else afloat, and now everyone else is rushing to action the same logic.

"We have already developed and tuned DBX in the driving simulator, which has enabled us to make excellent progress in advance of the first physical prototype cars being available," says Matt Becker, Aston Martin Chief Engineer.

"Still, it’s always a big day when you get to put the first actual miles on an early prototype and I’m delighted with the near perfect correlation between the simulator and this prototype.

"As an engineer, it’s genuinely exciting to get a feel for the car you’re working to create. DBX is a very different kind of Aston Martin, but we will be testing it in all conditions and across all terrains to ensure it delivers a driving experience worthy of the wings badge."

“Seeing a DBX development prototype in action is a momentous chapter in the story of our first SUV, for it is the moment it really comes alive," adds Aston Martin CEO Andy Palmer.

"DBX is so much more than ‘just’ an SUV; it will be the first model built at our brand-new facility in St Athan. As such, it is very much the start of a bold new era in the company’s long history.”