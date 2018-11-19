New BMW 330e to land with more power and 60km EV range

One of Driven's earliest 'Green Car of the Year' winners will see a significant update in 2019.

The arrival of an all-new BMW 3 Series range will include a 330e plug-in hybrid sedan, boasting a 'significant increase in sporty flair' and electric range.

The new 330e Sedan is set to feature the latest generation of BMW eDrive tech, combining a petrol 4-cylinder and engine electric motor - built into the transmission to save space - capable of producing an additional 30kW when needed thanks to a new 'XtraBoost' function.

The 330e's power train features a turbocharged 2.0-litre 4-cylinder engine with an output of 135kW and an electric motor generating a continuous output of 50kW.

Together, they develop 185kW of power and 420Nm of torque. As a result, the new BMW 330e Sedan accelerates from a standstill to 100 km/h in 6.0 seconds. Top speed is 230 km/h.

As well as increased power, BMW say the new power train will deliver a 'spontaneity of response' and better driving experience.

The electrical range of the new BMW 330e Sedan has also been increased by over 50 per cent compared to its predecessor, from 24km to 60km, and the sedan can now reach 110km/h on electric power alone - 30km/h more than its predecessor.

Fuel consumption and emission figures are reduced by more than 10 per cent as compared to to 1.7 litres per 100 kilometres.

One new feature of the new BMW 330e Sedan is the 'XtraBoost' function, which uses electric power to increase headline performance.

Accessed in Sport mode, XtraBoost can provide a temporary 30kW power boost, something BMW says makes the new 330 drive like a typical 3 Series sedan.

For the first time in a BMW hybrid model, this includes an accelerator pedal curve that offers both maximum performance along with a specific shifting programme for the 8- speed transmission.

The 330e can also recuperate energy from braking, with the electric motor functioning like a generator to store energy in the high-voltage hybrid battery stored underneath the rear seats.

The fuel tank is located above the rear axle, meaning that luggage compartment volume is only slightly restricted in the plug-in hybrid model.

The storage volume of 375 litres can be expanded by folding the rear backrest with 40:20:40 split.

BMW 330e models will include Advantage, Sport Line, Luxury Line and M Sport variants.

BMW say 'virtually the entire range of optional equipment' for the new BMW 3 Series Sedan will available for the plug-in hybrid, so adaptive M suspension and the M sports brakes will likely be available, too

Full BMW 330e details will be confirmed for the New Zealand market in early 2019.

Read more: All-new BMW 3 Series detailed ahead of 2019 launch