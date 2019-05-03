New Chevrolet Camaro gets an early nose-job following customer complaints

Just over a year ago, Chevrolet whipped the covers off their face-lifted 2019-generation Camaro.

Now normally, the play and the hope is that the launch of a vehicle will inspire excitement and thrill — particularly among your core clientele. And that's emphasised if you're revealing something for an enthusiast market. But ... that's not what happened with the 2019 Camaro.

Instead it received a, to put it lightly, mixed reception.

Adverse thoughts were mostly applied to the wild SS model, which featured an enormous mouth worthy of some kind of sea-dwelling beast. The primary and secondary grills were merged together to form one super grill, and to bring the Camaro's frontal styling in line with some of the brand's other new cars — like the Silverado.

But people didn't react too well to the look, which has lead this early 2020 face-lift for the SS.

“Customers spoke, and we listened,” said Chevrolet marketing exec Steve Majoros. “The overwhelmingly positive reaction to the Shock’s stylized design helped prompt its transition from concept to production.”

The Shock that Majoros is referencing is the Shock Concept that that debuted at Sema last October. With its more reserved complexion, it was quickly accepted by the Chev community as a better alternative to what the marque had just revealed.

As part of today's announcement, Chevrolet have also confirmed a new LT1 model [pictured above], which gains the acclaimed 340kW LT1 and becomes the new entry level V8 model in the American bowtie line-up.

Chevrolet have also freed up the availability of their 10-speed automatic transmission. Formerly exclusive to the SS and ZL1, it'll now also feature on the entry LT1 models with a re-calibration.

Kiwis eyeing up these models and licking their lips will have to hold their breath, though.

Later this year we'll receive the HSV-converted MY19 Camaro 2SS, complete with its divisive styling and a manual option for the first time to our market. The current Camaro ZL1 will also land, with its monstrous 480kW 6.2-litre LT4 Corvette ZO6 engine.

It's worth having a little peek at one of these 'divisively styled' Camaros in person before you write it off, too. The first of them are touching down in Australia and, after seeing independent imagery of them online, it's a look that's starting to grow on me.

But, each to their own.