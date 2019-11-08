New tech updates revealed for pint-sized Mazda2 hatchback

Mazda New Zealand has announced the latest wave of changes for the updated MY2019 Mazda2 hatchback.

Along with a raft of mild visual changes, the Japanese manufacturer's cheapest car gains numerous tech changes throughout.

Its 1.5-litre SkyActiv-G engine has received a tweak to aid fuel economy and torque. The 'Two's' performance in corners has also been improved, with the adoption of the same G-Vectoring Control (GVC) system as we've seen in its big sibling — the Mazda3.

The system aims to improve and smooth out driving dynamics by countering adverse yaw, pitch, and body-roll with micro adjustments to the amount of power that's accessible during cornering.

Watch: Sam Walllace tests the new Mazda3 on home soil

It's a system that helps the Mazda3 feel like a bigger car than it is, and in theory it should do the same for the Mazda2. Improved sound deadening and refinements to the suspension set-up compliment the addition of GVC.

Safety is becoming an increasingly important factor in small cars, and the Mazda2 takes on an impressive array of standard equipment.

Autonomous Emergency Braking, forward brake assist, and lane-keep assist are among the standard features across all models, while the top-spec Limited gains radar cruise control, traffic sign recognition, and a heads-up display among other changes.

“The increased demand for SUVs has resulted in a decline in this segment but to ensure the Mazda2 remains relevant to buyers the Mazda designers and engineers have delivered on the company’s 'driver-first' ethos with upgraded features and the companies latest - generation technologies,” says Mazda New Zealand Managing Director David Hodge.

The Mazda2 line-up has been simplified (at least for the moment), but the number of models shrinking from four to two. The range now starts with the $28,095 GSX (a $3,300 premium over the current GSX). The Limited is still the flagship, and is priced at $30,395 (a $700 premium over the current Limited).

