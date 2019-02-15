Newly unveiled 'Black Bison' Suzuki Jimny is both evil and adorable

Ever meet a passionate dog owner who's fitted their tiny yapping Jack Russell or Chihuahua with a studded, bad ass dog collar? Well, meet the automotive equivalent.

The Black Bison Suzuki Jimny is the latest chapter in the diminutive SUV's slightly crazed global fandom. Not even a set of dismal three-star NCAP and ANCAP safety ratings have been able to stop the little Suzy from accumulating a 12-month waiting list in the UK.

Now, tuning company Wald have got their fiendish hands on the compact SUV. And they've converted it into something that'd be demonic if it wasn't so dang cute.

If Wald rings a bell, then it could be because of the Japanese-based company's previous work on Rolls-Royce, Bentley, BMW and Mercedes-Benz models (that list being just the start).

Among the changes are a set of meaty new all-terrain tyres, black wheels, beefier bolt-on arch-extensions, a collision of all sorts of different vents and wings on the bonnet, a spare-tyre delete, and a roof-mounted LED light bar.

Among the more amusing changes are the new headlights and single-piece front fascia. Plenty have already noted that the Jimny looks like a mini-me Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen. But with these changes, it now looks even more like a scale imitation of the German beast's latest model.

The G-Wagen mimicry continues to the new side-exhausts, which poke out from underneath the side-sills. It's worth noting that there aren't any changes under the bonnet — the Jimny retains its little 1.5-litre engine despite the ferocious styling.

The Wald kit is said to soon be offered in Europe, where there's no reason why it won't sell well to buyers with a sense of humour and sense of irony. The question is; who will be first to import one to little New Zealand?

